Singaruli: BJP president visits town following party’s defeat in polls

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament (MP) and State BJP President VD Sharma arrived here Singrauli via road on Friday. Notably, following BJP’s defeat in both municipal elections as well as Zila Panchayat elections, the office bearers of the party are visiting the district regularly to ascertain the cause behind BJP’s defeat and the party’s dwindling mass base.

Owing to the same, the state president Sharma reached Singrauli on Friday for a one-day visit, to take stock of the district. Post this, President Sharma will chair a meeting with the Chitrangi MLA Amar Singh and will then leave for Waidhan district, where he will address a conference to be held in the presence of BJP workers.

Singrauli had been BJP's stronghold ever since it was declared a district. However, the BJP failed to register victory in both municipal elections as well as Zila Panchayat elections. Reportedly, the principal reason behind their defeat was the BJP MP’s and MLA’s negligence towards issues of public interest and their selfish manoeuvres. To make matters worse, another heinous incident came to fore when the BJP MLA Ram Lallu Vaishya’s son had allegedly opened fire on a forest official and had physically assaulted him too.

The party is also receiving a heavy backlash on social media from the users, who are expressing their displeasure towards the neglected issues of the district.

