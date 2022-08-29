Six people from Singrauli drown in Ramdaha waterfalls

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident on Sunday, six people drowned in a water body surrounding Ramdaha waterfalls in Koriya district in Chhattisgarh. They belonged to Singrauli and had gone on a picnic there. The locals were able to rescue one of the seven people while the other six drowned.

A group of 15 people from Singrauli had gone on a picnic to Ramdaha waterfalls where seven drowned in water. The rescue team took out three bodies by Sunday evening while the other three were taken out on Monday. All the bodies have been handed over to family members after post-mortem.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an aid of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased, while the government is making all efforts for proper treatment of the injured.