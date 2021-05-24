Singrauli: Moved by plight of Covid patients, traffic cop starts langar in district

By Staff Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic cop in Singrauli district of eastern Madhya Pradesh is running a daily langar for COVID-19 patients and attendants after he saw them running to and fro daily from villages located 30-40 kilometres away for food.

This daily trouble for food faced by patients and attendants moved Deependra Singh posted as traffic inspector in Singrauli to start a meal service for them, where he is now joined by his senior officers including superintendent of police (SP) Singrauli Virendra Singh, Additional SP Anil Sonkar and other citizens of the town.

The longer with help of a gurdwara was started on April 24 and has been providing meals to more than 300 persons on daily basis at Trauma Centre notified for Covid-19 treatment.

Talking to Free Press, Deependra Singh said that he had set up a checking point at Majan Square in the district headquarters because of the corona curfew.

“I noticed that there were several people, who were passing through this every day, they were giving the same reason for moving out in corona curfew. The reason was that they had to provide two times meals to their family members, who are either Covid-19 patients admitted at hospital or attendants,” Singh said.

He said that when he enquired, he found that these people were coming to Trauma Centre notified for Covid19 treatment from 40 km away from the district headquarters.

“I discussed the matter with my seniors and expressed desire to start a food service for such people. My seniors asked me to go ahead. I approached gurdwara and with help of gurdwara committee, we set up a kitchen there. Later, one of my colleagues UP Singh, who is in-charge of a police station, joined us and this is how we started,” Singh said.

Singh is now being supported by his other colleagues, seniors and other citizens of the town. “Many colleagues and other citizens of the town are now coming with donations. We have decided to continue it till the end of pandemic,” he said.