Singrauli: Lokayukta police arrest Lekhpal for taking bribe of Rs 4000

Singaruli (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police arrested a Lekhpal red handed for taking a bribe of Rs 4000 in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to reports, the Lekhpal, Nidhi Shukla who is posted in Baidhan district panchayat demanded 5% commission (Rs 5000) in lieu of approving Rs 2 lakh for the construction of PCC road in Karami village.

After that the complainant, Nand Kumar Pal has lodged a complaint to the lokayukta office in this regard. He told Lokayukta that he had given Rs 1000 earlier to Shukla.

Acting on the complaint, the lokayukta police led a trap and asked pal to act accordingly. As soon as Pal reached Shukla’s office to give her the remaining amount, the team rushed to the spot and caught Shukla red-handed.

The Lokayukta police said that a case has been registered against the accused and further probe was on.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 03:25 PM IST