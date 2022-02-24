Singrauli: Petrol adulteration going on at Majan Bagicha

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Majan Bagicha, just 500 meters away from the office of the collector and that of the superintendent of police, has turned into a haven for the oil mafias.

On the road, between Nigahi and Majan, there is a plot of land surrounded by walls. Once, scraps were sold in that place, but a few powerful people have occupied the area.

In the morning, when oil tankers enter the place, its gates are closed and, after that, nobody can go there. Nor can anyone take its photograph.

If someone tries to do that, the henchmen of those powerful people beat up the person for taking photographs.

According to reports, petrol taken out from a tanker is mixed with diesel drawn from another tanker.

According to reports, the role of town inspector in the Nawanagar area Ravendra Dwivedi in the case is not above board.

The area where petrol is adulterated comes under the Nawanagar police station. Many people have complained about it to Dwivedi, but no action has been taken against the culprits.

Lokayukta police caught the head constable of the Nawanagar police station, Janki Tiwari, while she was taking bribes from some truck drivers.

Tiwari said that she had taken the bribe for Dwivedi against whom an inquiry has been set up.

Superintendent of police Virendra Singh said that he had received complaints about adulteration of petrol being done at Majan Bigacha.

There will be an inquiry into the complaints, Singh said, adding that action was taken against the head constable posted to Nawanagar police station after Lokayukta’s intervention.

Nevertheless, Lokayukta will be able to tell whether the town inspector of Nawanagar had any role in the bribery case or not, he said.

Thursday, February 24, 2022