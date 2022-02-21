Singrauli: BJP leader kidnaps girl, booked

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a girl, three days before her marriage, in Singrauli district, sources said on Monday.

The girl was taken to Balaghat from Singrauli, where she was kept hostage for 21 days and raped by BJP leader’s brother-in-law on many occasions, the sources added.

The girl said in her complaint to police that she was walking in front of her home on January 27, when Dharmendra Gupta and his brother-in-law Komal Gupta came and put a piece of cloth at her face, and she fell unconscious. She regained her consciousness while she reached Jabalpur, the victim said.

The girl was later rescued by her family members from Balaghat.

Komal Gupta is Sarai Mandal President of Singrauli district BJP unit.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Virendra Singh said that a case of kidnapping and rape has been registered. “While Kimal Gupta has been booked for kidnapping, his brother-in-law has been booked for rape and kidnapping,” he said.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:23 PM IST