Singrauli: Fed up with wife, man lodges complaint at SP office

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with wife’s aggressive conduct, a man lodged a complaint at the office of the superintendent of police and filed a divorce petition at the Sonbhadra district court.

The situation has come to such a pass that he had to lodge a complaint at the police station and undergo a medical test because of alleged beating by his wife.

According to reports, a teacher at a government school in Shaktinagar in Sonbhadra, Vinay Kumar Shrivastava, tied knot with Kirti Shrivastava, a resident of Kachni village in Singrauli, during the corona period

They began to live at Vinay’s residence in Shaktinagar. After a few days of the wedding, Kirti demanded Rs 15 lakh from him for some work in her in-laws’ house.

His wife and her mother began to mount pressure on Vinay to give the money, as he refused to do that, Kirti got angry and reportedly abused him.

Vinay said that Kirti had demanded Rs 15 lakh again on November 7 last year and hit him with a grinder made of stone. He somehow managed to save himself from the murderous attack.

She left home with all the jewellery and cash threatening him with dire consequences, Vinay said.

After getting recovered from his injuries at the primary health centre in Shaktinagar, he submitted a complaint at the police station.

His wife, however, continued to threaten Vinay, but the story did not end there. She reportedly filed a complaint of dowry harassment at his school against Vinay and his family members.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:00 AM IST