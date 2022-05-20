Singrauli: EOW raids Patwari's house, unearth properties over 4 crores

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Rewa zone on Friday conducted raids at the residential premises of a patwari and unearthed properties worth crores of rupees.

The movable and immovable properties dug up by EOW team are said to be disproportionate to Patwari’s known sources of income, an official said.

The official said that a complaint was received by a person that Patwari Shyamcharan Dwivedi has amassed huge properties misusing his post. Dwivedi is presently posted at Daga revenue circle, the official informed.

According to information, the EOW team reached Dwivedi’s house situated near DAV School in Waidhan town at 3AM and started searching his house. The EOW team comprises more than 20 sleuths. Later, some officials of EOW reached another residential premises of Dwivedi situated in the same town and started a raid.

In the search, EOW sleuths have discovered gold and silver jewelry worth more than Rs 10 lakh, cash Rs 1.5 lakh many bank accounts, documents related to residential plots, documents related to Life Insurance worth Rs 17.92 lakh, two two-wheelers, one four-wheeler and others so far. Sources said that Patwari also owns a two-wheeler showroom.

Superintendent of Police (SP) EOW, Rewa Zone, Virendra Jain said that the raid was continued. “The properties unearthed so far worth Rs 4.25 crore,” he said, adding that a letter is sent to the concerned department about action taken against the Patwari.

ALSO READ Singrauli: Lokayukta police nabs constable for taking bribe

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:19 PM IST