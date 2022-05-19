Singrauli: Lokayukta police nabs constable for taking bribe

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Special Police Establishment (SPE), Rewa Zone has arrested a police constable while taking a bribe of Rs 5000 from a person, an official said.

The accused head-constable identified as Shivkumar Panika is posted at Gonra police outpost of Bargawan police station of the district.

According to officials, Panika was caught taking the bribe from the person in front of the court building in Deosar town to settle a criminal case registered against the victim.

The official said that the victim, a resident of Dudhmania village, had lodged a complaint that head constable Shivkumar Panika, who is the investigating officer in the case, was demanding the bribe to settle it.

Panika had promised the victim that the case registered against him would be settled in court. The Lokayukta team laid a trap and caught Panika on Thursday. The official said that a letter was being written to the police department, informing about action taken against Panika.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:43 PM IST