Singrauli district hospital to upgrade to 300 beds capacity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singrauli district hospital will be upgraded from 200 beds to 300 beds. District hospital administration has sent a proposal to Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary for the same, according to state government officials.

Minister Dr Chaudhary took the stock of medical facilities from Civil Surgeon Singrauli in the district hospital over phone.

Following the inconvenience in the management after the arrival of more patients in the 200-bed hospital reported by the Civil Surgeon, Minister Chowdhary instructed him to send the proposal for an additional 100 bed capacity addition over the phone. He also spoke to patients through video calls.

Like every week, Health Minister Dr Choudhary was interacting with patients treated at District Hospital, Dewas and Singrauli through video conferencing, in a series of direct interaction with patients through video call in two districts.

Minister Choudhary discussed with various patients, who were undergoing treatment at District Hospital Dewas, through video conferencing, inquired about their condition and the facilities being provided in the hospital. Similarly, the minister discussed with various patients at District Hospital Singrauli. He inquired about the hospital management and facilities, following which he gave instructions to the officials.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:02 PM IST