Bhopal: Bulldozers should be used to remove encroachments on public property, says MoS Meenakshi Lekhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing her zero tolerance over encroachment on public property, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday said that bulldozers should be used to remove the encroachments on public property.

"Wherever there is encroachment, bulldozers should be used...Whenever there is an encroachment on public property, it's important to remove it," Lekhi told the media persons at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile speaking over the violent incident in the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi on Hanuman Jayanti, she further alleged that the violence that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 was a conspiracy by those who want to promote enmity.

She stated, "It is a conspiracy by those who want to promote enmity to hamper law and order situation. Police are taking cognizance of the matter." She further said that the police report is awaited to see who all are responsible."It should be probed thoroughly..." Lekhi added.

Several incidents of stone-pelting were reported in some states on Sunday during Ram Navami procession.

Taking action against the culprits in Madhya Pradesh, district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession. The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday assured the victims of Khargone violence of rebuilding their houses.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:37 AM IST