Bhopal: Wants to go on Char Dham yatra, visit Uttarakhand police website

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Char Dham Yatra will begin from May 3. The state police headquarters has suggested to visit the Uttrakhand police website before starting Yatra, said officials on Monday. Director general of police Sudhir Saxena has asked pilgrims to follow directives.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar has written letter to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat and other states related to Yatra.

Lakhs of people from these states travel in their own vehicles every year and sometimes they face problems because of lack of information.

The DGP has asked people to visit https://uttrakhandpolice.uk.gov.in so that they can find right information about all-weather roads, road repairs going on, land slides, road jams and other travel-related information.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:05 AM IST