Bhopal: Youths can help make India Vishwa Guru, says Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi has said that during the Amrit Kaal (golden period) of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, there is a golden opportunity to establish India as a Vishwa Guru with help of youths.

She was addressing a one-day symposium on World Heritage Day at Ravindra Bhavan Auditorium here on Monday. Referring to the contribution of women, she said, since time immemorial women in Indian culture are working shoulder to shoulder with men.

Women have played important role in the development of India in many forms like scholars, revolutionaries, rulers and writers, she added.

The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Religious Trust and Endowment of Madhya Pradesh Usha Thakur said that it was necessary to introduce the future generation to the glorious history of the timeless world-winning Indian culture. Thakur called upon everyone to adopt Vedic way of life. She said that the Hindu way of life was the best in the world.

Both ministers visited the stalls put up by the Directorate of Archeology and National Service Scheme at the venue. They appreciated the Plaster of Paris replicas of famous artifacts at the stall of Directorate of Archeology and looked at the books focused on the revolutionaries and great men of the state at the stall of National Service Scheme.

Principal secretary culture and tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla highlighted the objectives of the symposium. The symposium was organised by Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums and Swaraj Sansthan in collaboration with Suresh Mishra Foundation.

The book, Jagta Hua Kasba, written by the author Vijay Manohar Tiwari was released. A Heritage Walk in association with GIFLIF organisation was organised and a short film focusing on the works of Suresh Mishra Foundation was screened.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 12:30 AM IST