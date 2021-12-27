Singrauli: Coal-laden trucks crush to death two in different places

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Two coal-laden trucks crushed two persons to death at twodifferent places, in the past 24 hours, in the city, the police said on Monday.

According to reports, a truck laden with coal ran over an employee of Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) in Dudhichua and a native of Punjab, Ajay Sharma, on Sunday. He died on the spot.

In the aftermath of the accident, the residents of the area blocked traffic. The accident occurred when Sharma was returning home in Singrauli Morwa residential colony after finishing his duty.

No sooner had he reached the muddy road at culvert number-1 than his bike lost balance, and a coal-laden truck, coming from behind, ran over him.

In another accident that occurred on Monday, a resident of Jhingura, Shiv Kumar, with his daughter, was going towards Jayant on a bike.

As a truck hit the bike, Shiv Kumar died on the spot, and his daughter sustained minor injuries.

It is difficult to drive a two-wheeler on the road from Jayant to Singrauli, as it is strewn with coal.

It is, however, the only way from the district headquarters, Waidhan, Nigahi and Jayant, which connects the head office of NCL, Chitrangi and Gorbi.

The NCL management got the road repaired only six months ago, with the help of CSR funds.

The road has, however, developed big potholes. The coal-laden trucks of NCL pass through this road.

When the issue was put up before the public relations officer of NCL, Vijay Singh, he said that a fresh tender had been floated for restoring the road.

As far as the previous work goes, since the NCL management will take action against the contractor who has done it, he is unable to say anything about it, Singh said.

Additional superintendent of police Anil Sonkar said that the situation was tense after the accidents, because people had blocked traffic on the road.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:07 PM IST