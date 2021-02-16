Sidhi Bus Tragedy: Congress demands transport minister Govind Singh Rajput’s resignation

BHOPAL: The Congress has demanded the resignation of state transport minister Govind Singh Rajput after the Sidhi bus tragedy on Tuesday.

The Congress also twitted a photograph of Rajput having lunch at a minister’s residence.

General secretary of the Congress’s media cell, KK Mishra, said having sumptuous lunch at a time when 47 people lost their lives in a tragedy did not behove to Singh.

This show how sensitive the minister is to people’s cause, Mishra said.

On the one hand, the government has stopped all the functions saying that it is highly sensitive to people’s problems. On the other hand, a minister is busy having delicious lunch at a party, he added.