Shujalpur: 3-wheelers causing traffic jam in city

Shujalpur: Three-wheelers parked haphazardly at Tempo Square in the city lead to traffic jam and scuffle between three-wheeler drivers and commuters.

Two days ago, a rashly driven three-wheeler hit a trader Sandeep Shah who suffered minor injuries.

A constable of traffic police was deployed at Mandi auto stand, but he is not found there these days.

In the absence of a police constable, the auto drivers park their vehicles anywhere they like.

When a train arrives, traffic system goes haywire, because the auto drivers stop their vehicles in the middle of the road.

A trader at Tempo Square, Simit Jain, told Free Press that traffic gridlock in the area has become part of daily life.

Many auto drivers park their vehicles outside shops, he said, adding the traffic police have, however, turned a blind eye to the traffic congestion in the city.

Traffic police in charge Satyendra Singh Rajput said the traffic department took action from time to time to deal with jams, and something would be done to end traffic congestion at Tempo Square.