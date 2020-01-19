Bhopal: Tigress gives birth twice within six months!

BHOPAL: Controversy has erupted over Sagar’s Naurdeshi sanctuary authorities claim over number of cubs of Tigress Radha and their delivery gap.

Forest department released tigress photos with three cubs claiming that it delivered cubs in May 2019. But in the photo released in first week of January 2020, Radha was spotted with two cubs which were hardly of two months. The tigress was shifted to Nauradehi sanctuary in 2018.

Raising questions over the claims of authority, an RTI activist Ajay Dubey said that it was impossible for a tigress to gives birth twice within six months. The Activist has taken up the matter to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Earlier in June 2019, cameras caught Tigress Radha with its three cubs at Nauradehi. According to forest officials, the tigress was out in search of prey while leaving three cubs behind in the den when the hidden cameras recorded their movements. Tigress Radha had given birth to the cubs either in April or in May. Camera traps are also being used by the forest department officials to monitor the tigers.

RTI activist Ajay Dubey said, “How it is possible that tigress gives birth twice within gap of six months. Forest department released photograph of tigress Radha with three cubs in May,2019 but in first week of January 2020, it released photograph of Tiger Radha with two cubs who are hardly two months old. On the basis of two photographs, I complained the matter to NCTA which conveyed the matter to state forest officials.”