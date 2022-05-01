Shops of Congress’ ex-councillor demolished govt functioning arbitrarily, says Digvijaya

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration demolished the house and the shops of senior Congress leader Bhaiya Mian in Alipur on Friday, sources said on Saturday.

Nearly five shops were demolished by noon. On getting information, a large number of citizens and Congress workers rushed to Alipur. Besides, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and former Union minister Arun Yadav visited the area in the evening.

Both Singh and Yadav reached the rest house and held a meeting with the officials of the district administration.

Singh said to media persons that the state government arbitrarily worked and targeted a few people to remove encroachments.

He said that he came to know that the person concerned was given a lease (Patta) of the land on the grounds of population in Dabri Panchayat in 1970.

After that, Bhaiyya Mian got the lease (Patta) transferred to his name, and he has been giving tax for the Patta.

The government has only seen the encroachment of Bhaiya Mian but failed to see what is happening in the city, he said, adding that others have not even issued a notice.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that the Congress does not believe in violence, but the party would move court.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:26 AM IST