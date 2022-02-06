Ashta: 80 acres freed from main accused in Banjara clash incident

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department freed 80 acres worth Rs 6.75 lakh encroached upon by the main culprit behind a recent group clash in Ashta, sources said on Saturday.

The clash in which three persons were killed and 18 injured took place between the two groups of the Banjara community in Pipal Sawari village under Siddhikganj police station on February 2.

Ashta forest circle officer Rajesh Chouhan said that the main culprit Kisan Banjara, together with two other members of his community Lakshman and Makhan, had encroached upon the forestland for several years.

The officials of the forest department along with those of the police freed the land where Kisan used to grow gram, wheat and soybean, Chouhan said.

According to reports, the administration also confiscated two tractors and 18 tube wells worth Rs 16 lakh, belonging to Kisan Banjara whose other properties were also sealed.

Besides Chouhan, sub-divisional officer of police Mohon Sarwan, in charge Tehsilder Shekhar Choudhary, police station in charge Madan Ibne and the officials of revenue department took the action on Friday.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the four other culprits involved in the clash and sent them to jail after they had been discharged from the hospital.

Town inspector of Siddhikganj Kamal Singh Thakur said that the four culprits Harla, Rakesh, Rahul and Ajay were sent to jail after had been discharged from the hospital.

Another accused is still in the hospital and undergoing treatment under the police vigilence, Thakur added.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:05 AM IST