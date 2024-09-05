Shocker! Girls Of Jabalpur College Get Phone Calls From Unknown Numbers Threatening To Leak Their Private Pictures | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A strange incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where several female students of Mankunwar Bai Women's College are getting threat calls from unknown numbers. The blackmailers are threatening them, saying they will leak their private pictures and videos.

Police said the girls are getting these threat calls since last one week. The callers have also sent obscene videos to the students and extorted money amounting from ₹10k to ₹50k per head in exchange for not leaking the content.

Blackmailers have extorted money from 70 students till now

Approximately 70 students have paid the blackmailers till now, while many others continue to face harassment.

Regarding the matter, the affected students protested at the college and submitted a formal complaint to the principal Dr. Sandhya Chaubey. They have raised concerns that their contact information has been leaked, as both college and hostel students are being targeted.

They also urged the college administration to take strict action against the culprits. Student leader Aanchal Mishra, voicing her concern, demanded an immediate police investigation into the matter.

The college administration has reached out to the police, requesting swift and strict action in the matter ensuring the students’ safety.