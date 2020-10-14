Shivraj Ji, there’s no Vyapam scam linked to me, says Kamal Nath

“Shivraj Ji there is no dumper scam in my name, no e-tender scam and no Vyapam scam linked to me. Till date, no one dared to raise finger on my political career.”

Former chief minister Kamal Nath stated this while addressing a public meeting in Sumawali in Morena district in support of Congress candidate Ajab Singh Kushwaha on Wednesday.

Nath lashed out at Chouhan and alleged that he makes false claims. He said Chouhan should apologise for his act. He congratulated people of Chambal to have ended the slavery of Maharaja, referring to Jyotiraditya Scindia who has joined BJP. “Now, time has come to overcome from pressure of mafia,” Nath added. He asked youths and farmers to unite against the ill governance of Chouhan. “Support truth because Congress party wants future of youths and farmers to be secured,” he added.