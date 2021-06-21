Shivpuri: Three deaths from Delta variant reported in Madhya Pradesh district

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri has confirmed the death of three people who were infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19, which was first identified in India.

Due to the increasing number of deaths in the district, as many as six samples from COVID-infected patients were sent to Delhi's National Centre of Disease Control for genome sequencing testing.

Out of six samples, four tested positive for the 'Delta' variant, informed Dr AL Sharma, Chief Medical Officer Of Health in Shivpuri. "Out of the six samples, four tested positive for Delta variant. From these four, three people died in the district hospital," he said.



One of the deceased was a frontline worker who was vaccinated against COVID-19, informed Dr Sharma. "I cannot say for sure, but I suspect that out of the 125 deaths reported in the hospital, 70-75 patients could have died due to the Delta variant," Dr Sharma said.

According to the COVID-19 data issued by Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 2,442 active cases. Since the onset of the pandemic, 7,77,995 patients have recovered and 8,737 succumbed to the virus