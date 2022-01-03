Shivpuri: Fear of unemployment brings Ph.D. holders to become peons, sweepers

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The employment crisis in the state has brought thousand of youth to their feet. The fear of being unemployed has grabbed youth to such an extent that MBA and Ph.D. students have lined up for the job of peon.

The process for recruitment to a total of 20 posts of sweeper, driver, and peon has started in the district court in which 8th pass youth have been given eligibility.

But to everyone's surprise, graduate and post-graduate youth have also become a part.

There were thousands of youths who want to serve the country aiming to join the army, become a doctor, and engineers but the fear of employment has pushed them into becoming sweepers and peons.

At the same time, many people want to get this job with the intention of removing financial constraints.

The same condition was seen in Gwalior too. 11,000 youths were waiting in line for two days to get jobs on 15 posts and now in Shivpuri district court, about 8 thousand unemployed youth were in line for this recruitment.

The eligibility of this job has been kept 8th pass, but youth with Intermediate, ITI, BA, BSc, MBA, and Ph.D. pass were seen gripping for this job.

One Danish Khan said that he has M.Com and ITT Steno degrees. Many doing engineering including MBA has come here. The only reason for this is unemployment which is widespread in the whole of India and especially in Madhya Pradesh.

Bunty Kushwaha said that he is BA, MA pass; No recruitment has come out in Madhya Pradesh for three years, it is better to become a peon than to sit unemployed.

