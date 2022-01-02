Bhopal: Additional coaches in Sampark Kranti, Lucknow-Yeshvantpur trains

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway (WCR) has made arrangements for additional coaches in trains to clear the waiting list.

According to railway department, train Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samparkkranti Express (12629/12630) and Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samparkkranti Express (12649/12650) passing through Bhopal Division has one sleeper class. Rail department has decided to temporarily add one AC third class and one sleeper class additional coach in Yesvantpur-Lucknow-Yesvantpur Express (22684)

This additional coach will be in Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express (12629) from January 4-11 and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Samparkkranti Express (12630) from January 4-14. And up to January 15, additional coach will be in Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Expreess (12649). In Samparkkranti Express, additional coaches will be available up to January 12. Hazrat Nizamuddin ñ Yesvantpur Samparkkranti Express (12650) will have additional coach facilities from January 3-15.

Similarly, Yesvantpur-Lucknow Express (22683) will ply from January 3-10, the train Lucknow-Yesvantpur Express (22684) will have facilities from January 6-13.

The travel will resume travel in general coaches for passengers through unreserved tickets from next month. The Indian Railways is providing general ticket facility in 20 trains from January 1, 2022. Earlier, the railways had announced to start general ticket facility for 13 trains originating from various cities of Rajasthan.

The Northern Railway had also announced a number of unreserved special trains in Jind, Rohtak, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Meerut City, Khurja, Aligarh, Bareilly, Najibabad, Kotdwar, Moradabad and Sambhal Hatim Sarai.

