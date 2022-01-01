Madhya Pradesh: Chills gives a miss to New Year; rain likely from January 5

Bhopal: Chill gave a miss on New Year thus offering relief to people from biting cold, said meteorological department official. Day and night temperature rose across the state.

However, the weather would change once again after January 5. There is possibility of rain too. Gwalior recorded 6 degree Celsius which was lowest in the state. Raisen recorded 7.5 degree Celsius while Umaria recorded 7.8 degree Celsius.

The next Western disturbance which will be stronger will start impacting Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas by January 4. This Western disturbance will result in moderate to heavy rain and snowfall over Western Himalayas until January 7. This may be one of the strongest Western disturbances that may result in widespread snowfall over hilly destination.

Along with Chambal division, cold day like condition is expected in Datia, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Raisen, Vidisha, Niwari, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Shahdol, Damoh, Panna and Katni districts. Light to moderate fog condition is likely at Satna, Shahdol, Katni, Datia, Gwalior and Shivpuri along with Gwalior-Chambal division.

According to MP Meteorological Department, Western Disturbance of a weak frequency would be active in North India and then on January 4 a high-frequency Western Disturbance would enter North India, due to which once again after January 5, the rains would start in the state.

On January 4, due to the effect of other western disturbances, there is a possibility of drizzle in Indore on January 5 and hail along with rain is likely on January 6. Between January 5 and 7, there is a possibility of rain, hailstorm in the Gwalior division. The effect of this system can last for two to three days from January 7- January 8.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 21.8 degree Celsius which was normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.0 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 25.2 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degree Celsius after rise of 2.3 degree Celsius.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 11:22 PM IST