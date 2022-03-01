Shivpuri: Elderly woman had 7 bighas, yet she was roofless

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman who was staying in an old age home died, official sources said on Monday.

When the old age home Apna Ghar Ashram came to know that the woman earned a living by begging, they took her to the home.

When the kin of the woman came to the old age home after her death, the officials of the shelter came to know that she had seven bighas which her cousin brother was tiling.

When the woman Gita, a resident of Khairona, was alive neither her brother nor her daughter ever met the elderly woman.

For that reason, she was homeless and earned a living by begging on streets.

Meanwhile, the officials of Apna Ghar Ashram came to know about Gita, they took her to the home on February 25.

Coordinator of the Ashram Gaurav Jain said that when they brought Gita to the Ashram her condition was not good, so she was admitted to the district hospital.

She was brought back to the Ashram but she died on Monday. When the family members of Gita were informed about her dfeath, her kin including her cousin, a resident of Khairona, visited the old age home.

Her cousin did not say anything about the family members of Gita. When the police inquired about her further, they came to know that she had a daughter, Ramwati, a resident of Jatweara village. She was also informed about her mother's death.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:49 AM IST