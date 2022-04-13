Shivpuri: Death toll rises to 5 in explosion at firecracker warehouse

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll has reached five in the explosion at the firecracker warehouse in Shivpuri district after three more persons succumbed during treatment, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occured in Badarwas town of the district on Tuesday afternoon. A woman and her minor daughter died on the spot while many others sustained severe injuries.

Out of the injured persons, a man, a woman and a minor boy died during treatment in different hospitals in Shivpuri and Guna, Badarwas police station in charge Rakesh Sharma said.

The official, however, said that the firecrackers were being manufactured illegally on the ground floor of a two-storey building owned by Mohammed Hussain Ansari.

Ansari had a license for running a firecracker unit in Sumela village, but he was running the unit illegally in a residential area in Badarwas, located 55 km from the district headquarters, the police official claimed.

Sharma added that an investigation was going on to know the reason behind the explosion.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:51 AM IST