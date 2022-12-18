Shivpuri: 27-year-old Brajesh Manjhi crawls from pillar to post for Ayushman card

Brajesh Manjhi |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man crawls on all fours to various government departments in Shivpuri city for an Ayushman card. The man is Brajesh Manjhi. He has been doing it for the past one year but his pleas have fallen on deaf ears. He has to crawl because he lost his two legs after an accident, said Brajesh Manjhi.

He was working as an electrician. Everything was fine for him, but fate had it otherwise, and, one day, when he was laying wires, he fell off a tower that broke. The sunny day dimmed.

He had been unconscious for hours, but when he came around, he found his lower torso numb. He was crippled for the rest of his life, he said.

He has a wife and two children to feed, so needs a job, Manjhi said, adding that as his efforts to get an Ayushman card came to naught, he has not given up hopes. He said he would knock on the door of the Chief Minister for justice.

As he was talking, tears were trickling down his cheeks. He said it was not known whether his pleas for the Ayushman card would again go unheard, but he would not give up.

Only the government’s help can save him from his agony, Manjhi said. He, then, began to slither towards his next destination – perhaps some government office where may get some solace.

