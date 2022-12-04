Corruption in Ayushman Yojana: Officers shifted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayushman Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide better medical aid to common man has turned into can of worms in Madhya Pradesh.

Most of the officers working for Ayushman Bharat have been removed because of graft.

Chief executive officer of the department Anurag Chaudhary was transferred on Friday. Before that, executive officer Sapna Lowanshi had been shifted to Indore, besides many other officers, working for Ayushman Bharat, were removed.

After the irregularities related to Ayushman Bharat had come to light in June, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the administration to take stern action against those who filched dough in the department.

The administration has registered FIRs against six hospitals and cancelled empanelment of 29 hospitals.

The court, too, took a critical view of the Central India Kidney Hospital in Jabalpur. A few doctors from Jabalpur and from Bhopal have been sent to jail because of corruption in Ayushman Yojna.

Nevertheless, the officials of the department have yet to take any strong action against the guilty. Complaints against the officials of Ayushman Bharat have been lodged in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and in the general administration department. Yet, everything is confined to inquiry only.

According to sources, group of people comprising agents, hospitals and government officials are working to appropriate brass.

A sum of Rs 800 crore was paid to various hospitals in the past few years, and irregularities were found in it.

Nevertheless, efforts are on to save those officers who are responsible for corruption in the department.

Lowanshi gets lean chit

A former of Ayushman Bharat Sapna Lowanshi has been given clean chit within 24 hours after a video clip related to her went viral on social media.

According to sources, general manager (operations) of Ayushman Bharat, OP Tiwari, made the video clip in which there were talks about giving a bribe to stop action against a hospital. Action against that hospital has not been stopped. Even the payment was not made to that hospital whose empanelment has been cancelled. Commissioner of health is also sifting through video clip.