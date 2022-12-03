National Investigation Agency (NIA) Police Station to come up in Bhopal, says Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra

Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra spoke to the media persons at his residence on Saturday. He informed that the police station of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is going to open in Bhopal. Its work area will be the entire Madhya Pradesh.

He added that National Investigation Agency Police Station will come up in Jahangirabad and notification in this regard will be issued shortly.

He also said that a district-level committee in the chairmanship of the Collector has been constituted in all districts of Madhya Pradesh for the prevention of narcotics and other drugs. The representatives of various departments will be members of the committee.