Shikhar Khel Alankaran Samaroh 2022: Perform well, I’ll take care of everything, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells athletes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 28 prominent sportspersons were feted for 2020 and Khelo India Youth Games 2022 emblem was unveiled at MP Shikhar Khel Alankaran Samaroh 2022 held at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Monday.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia were present. Olympian Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen were also present on the stage.

The hall was packed with athletes from the Sports Authority of India, Madhya Pradesh State Sports Academy and sports lovers.

In his address, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "MP is going to host many big events. Madhya Pradesh is changing and growing. Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022 is a big event not just for MP but for the whole country. And I assure you that we’ll do everything to make it a success. Yashodhara Ji, don’t worry about money, just tell us whatever you need. All state’s athletes need to do is perform well, I’ll take care of everything else."

CM’s announcements

The government will provide jobs to the athletes who perform well in their respective sports. The government will appoint 10 of the best-performing athletes as sub-inspectors and 50 athletes as constables. Athletes who will win medals at Olympics and Asian Games will be appointed as DSP and Deputy Collector. MP athletes or teams who will win medals at KIYG 2022 will get Rs 5 lakh per annum for coaching and participation.