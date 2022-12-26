Bhopal: Pro Bono Club Scheme run by Union Law Ministry

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of National Law Institute University (NLIU) are providing free legal advice and aid to people who cannot afford to bear legal expenses.

The group, including 10 students of NLIU, is extending the service under Pro Bono Club Scheme being run under Union Ministry of Law and Justice. They have launched a helpline number for the purpose.

“The scheme is aimed at people who face difficulties in getting justice,” Anupam Mishra, a member of the club and a third-year NLIU student, told Free Press. Help is offered to people whose annual income is less than Rs 1 lakh per year.

The scheme is also aimed at educating people about their legal rights, spreading social awareness, promoting alternative dispute resolution and other related activities. To get free legal advice under the scheme, people can contact on mobile number 9302536604 from Monday to Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The Club has resolved cases related to land disputes and domestic violence among others. It has arrangements with around 25 lawyers who, if needed, take up such cases in courts, without charging fees.

Citing a case in which their help was sought, Anupam said that Jitendra (assumed name) had inked an agreement to buy 1,100-sq ft land in Mendori village on city outskirts for Rs 1.25 lakh. But the buyer was neither returning his money nor giving him possession of the land. He lodged a complaint at police station but did not get help.

In another case, Mughdha (assumed name) deposited Rs 62,500 with a private insurance company over a period of two years. She later came to know that the company had gone bankrupt and was closing its office in the city.