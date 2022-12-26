Bhopal: Congress worked to weaken Indian army, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said the Congress is in the habit of disrespecting the Indian army.

Thakur made the statement at a press conference at Tatya Tope Statium in Bhopal on Monday when his reaction was sought to Rahul Gandhi’s remark over skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. Gandhi had said that Indian armymen get beaten up along LAC.

“It is Congress’s habit to disrespect Indian army, and they have done it many times. Rahul Gandhi doesn’t miss a single chance to disrespect army and to appreciate China and Pakistan,” Thakur said.

Thakur demanded to know the reasons for Congress party’s silence on money taken from China for Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Responding to a query, Thakur said that though Congress party had been in power for long, its government did not equip army with advanced fighter jets.

“Congress worked to weaken our army. It is due to Indian army that terrorist attacks have lessened in Jammu and Kashmir. If Congress does not trust Indian army, then whom do they trust?” Thakur said. The minister had lunch with the athletes at common mess at TT Stadium where he interacted with them. He presented medals to winners of Sixth Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship.

Thakur was in the city to present awards to sportspersons at Shikhar Khel Alankaran Samaroh 2022 and to unveil Khelo India Youth Games 2022 emblem. He also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games-2022.

Para-Olympic Committee

Para-Olympic Committee of India is responsible for holding events like National Games for para-sportspersons and not the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur said.