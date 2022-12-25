Bhopal: ‘I used to fight a lot when I was a kid’

Youth World Boxing Champion Arundhati Choudhary |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An opponent is an opponent, and I don’t care what medals they have won in the past. When I am inside the ring, I fight to win, Youth World Boxing Champion Arundhati Choudhary told Free Press in a brief interview.

The 20-year-old champion will face Olympian Lovlina Borgohain in the final of 75 kg weight category at the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship on Monday. Excerpts of interview

Do you feel that having an Olympian in your weight category overshadows your abilities?

An opponent is an opponent, for me, every boxer is equal. No matter what medal they've won and where they’ve won it.

Many people say that you gave a severe blow to an Olympian during the Asian Championships trials. What happened?

During the trials in last Asian Championship, I punched Lovlina, and I guess the blow was very powerful, as she got hospitalised due to a nose injury. The judges there chose Lovlina as a winner. I’ll not get into the details but according to me, it was not a fair decision. But I guess all these hurdles have only made me stronger.

What’s next on your boxing list?

My goal is much bigger; I want to become the first woman to win a gold medal for the country at the Olympics.

What inspired you to start boxing?

I used to fight a lot as a kid, I used to beat up boys and girls. Later, my father told me to join boxing. He said, "Join boxing, no one will scold you when you beat up anyone, rather, people will appreciate you for your performance."

How was your boxing journey?

No one in my family allowed me to join boxing, but my mother fought for me. For me, she was an inspiration. Because of me, now girls in my family can speak up about their career choices.