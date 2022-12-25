e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Ex Congress MLA Brajbihari Pateria joins BJP

Bhopal: Ex Congress MLA Brajbihari Pateria joins BJP

* CM gives BJP membership to him

Sunday, December 25, 2022
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): What could be dubbed as a massive jolt to Congress before the upcoming assembly elections, its ex-MLA from Deori assembly seat has deserted the grand old party to join the ruling BJP on Saturday morning. After Arunodaya Chaubey, he is the second ex-MLA of Congress to join the BJP.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave the membership of BJP to Pateria. On this occasion, Urban Administration Development Department Minister Bhupendra Singh was present.

Pateria had contested assembly election on Congress ticket in 1998 and had won.

Congress has become weak in Sagar division after two of its ex-MLAs deserted it just ahead of next assembly elections.

When contacted, Vice Chairman for Congress Media Cell, Bhupendra Gupta said that it would not affect Congress, which has many leaders. He accused BJP of luring the leaders of Opposition by intimidating them of action in the old cases.

