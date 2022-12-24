Bhopal: Contractual health workers gherao minister, 3 held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Contractual health workers gheraoed health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary at JP Hospital on Saturday demanding immediate regularisation of their services.

Minister had visited hospital to review Covid preparations at JP Hospital, according to civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava. The minister had to leave after which police swung into action. Police arrested some of the agitating health workers.

Police said that with arrest of contractual health workers, strike of health workers ended but MP Samvida Swasthya Karmchari Sangh claimed that agitation was still on. They are on strike from December 15.

MP Samvida Swasthya Karmchari Sangh (treasurer) Ramesh Singh Tomar said, “Protest continued even after police crack down.”

Habibganj police station SHO Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said, “ Three contractual workers have been arrested under Section 151 of CrPC. FIR has been registered against Samvida Swasthya Karamchari Sangh president Jitendra Singh Bhadoria. Police action ended strike.”