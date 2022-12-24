e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Senior citizens’ dance on old film songs delight audience

Bhopal: Senior citizens’ dance on old film songs delight audience

Golden Hours Carnival: Ramp walk, songs, games, antakshari, talent show held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior citizens danced to popular old film songs at Golden Hours Carnival in the city on Saturday, which delighted the audience. It was held at Gandhi Bhawan .

College students organised the carnival for senior citizens to bring smiles on their faces and make them feel special.

The elders danced a lot with the youngsters and also presented songs. Grandparents walked on ramp to film songs, Jalwa… and Badtameez Dil.., which won applause from the audience. The senior citizens played carom, ludo, chess and tambola and won prizes. They also participated in antakshari. Cake cutting ceremony was held after the talent show. Tulsi and other saplings were given as gifts at the end of the event.

article-image

