Sheopur: Four girls drown in Seep river while bathing; 1 dies, 1 survives, rescue operation on for two others

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Four girls went to take bath in Seep river on Saturday in which one girl died, one survived and a rescue operation for two others was on in Sheopur district.

According to the information, because of the heavy rain on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the water level of the Seep river suddenly increased. Following which the locals and children of Mayapur village went near the bank of the river to take bath.

In the meantime, four girls started drowning in the river, after which the villagers jumped into the river and saved one girl while one died. The dead girl was identified as Lalita.

On the other hand, ASP Premlal Purve said that the incident occurred while taking bath. Body of one of the girls was taken out whereas a search operation for two others was going on, he added.

