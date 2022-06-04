Sheopur: Over 50 persons suffer Cholera in Ochhapura Village

File Photo |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): More than 50 persons of Ochhapura village fell ill because of a Cholera outbreak in the village. According to reports, 40 persons were admitted to Raghunathpur Hospital in critical condition.

The critical patients include elderly persons, women and children. The reason behind the Cholera outbreak was yet to be known. On getting the information about the disease, a team of the health department rushed to the spot and were investigating the locality.

A family member of one of the patients, Vivek said that the health condition of many persons of the village suddenly deteriorated and a few who were critical were admitted to the Hospital.

A doctor posted at Raghunathpur Primary Health Centre, Ashok Manjhi said that Cholera patients had been arriving in the hospital since Friday night. The number of patients was still increasing in the hospital. The patients were being treated in the hospital. Along with this a team was arriving from Vijaypur, which would reach the village and check the patients.

Efforts were made to talk to the CMHO of the district but he could not be contacted.