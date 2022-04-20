Sheopur: Congress leader files complaint with CM helpline, says party not giving me poll ticket

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress leader has filed a complaint with CM helpline seeking election ticket from his party for the incoming Assembly election in Sheopur district.

Congress leader Brij Mohan Garg a resident of Vijaynagar town of the district, in his complaint claimed that he had been working for the party since 1972 but was never offered a ticket to contest election. He demanded that the Congress should give him a chance to contest assembly elections so that he could serve for the betterment of the people and for the betterment of the area.

Garg also shared the complaint made on the CM helpline on social media. Garg said that he lodged the complaint with the CM helpline as it helped solve problem of every single complainant. He said that the helpline should also help resolve his problem.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:04 AM IST