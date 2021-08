Sham-e-Ghazal: Tumhare shahar ka mausam suhana lage

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Anwar Hissain and Mohammed Rahimuddin presented popular ghazals, penned by Momin Khan Momin, Dushyant Kumar, Nida Fazli, and Sheri Bhopali under ëSham-e-Ghazalí on Thursday evening.

It was a part of the ongoing online series Gamak organised by Madhya Pradesh Culture Department in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hussain from Jabalpur began with Mumtaz Rashidís ghazal ëKoi Halchal na sada hai mujhmein. It was followed by Benam sa ye dard thehar kyon nahi jata, of Nida Fazli, Wo jo humein tum mein karar tha... , of Momin Khan Momin and Kutchh yadgar-e-shahar-e-sitamgar, of Nasir Kazami.

The event ended with the performance of Mohammed Rahimuddin. He presented Kaise sukoon payun, of Syed Shaheedi, Kaise nazar samne aane lage hai, of Dushyant Kumar, Tumhare shahar ka mausam suhana lage , mein ek shama har lun agar bura na lage of Qausar-ul-Jafari and Unse humein kutcch kam nahi, of Sheri Bhopali.

Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi organised the one hour online concert. It was streamed on the YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:12 PM IST