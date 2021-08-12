Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government felicitates Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar with Rs 1 cr reward, appoints him as DSP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hockey player Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian squad that won the bronze medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics, was felicitated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday.

The CM presented a cheque of Rs one crore and a shawl to Sagar during a function held at Minto Hall in Bhopal.

CM Chouhan also announced that Vivek Sagar will be appointed as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Madhya Pradesh police. Chouhan also announced that the state government would gift a house to Vivek’s family.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan and Sagar planted a sapling at the Smart City Park here.

Sagar belongs to Shivnagar Chandon village of Itarsi tehsil in MP's Hoshangabad district.

He arrived Raja Bhoj Airport Bhopal. State sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and officials of sports department greeted him.

After Sagar scored a goal in the match against Argentina that ensured India's place in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, Chouhan had spoken to the midfielder and congratulated him.

The Indian hockey team later entered the semi-finals and won the bronze medal at the Olympics.

(With input from PTI)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 02:51 PM IST