Shahdol: Take tea, relish tang of cups… a tale of two friends

Shahdol/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many of us have heard about taking tea with snacks. But, few of us have heard about eating cups with tea.

There is no spin in the yarn. It has really happened in Shahdol town, where two youths have started a tea stall, where tea is served in a cup that one cannot afford to shun, but to eat.

The start-up of youths- Rinku Arora and Piyush Kushwaha- has become the talk of the town. They have named their tea stall as Alhad Kulhad with slogans Chai Piyo, Cup Kha Jao (drink tea and eat cup).

“I had visited a tea stall that was serving tea in wafer/biscuit cups in Pune. On the same day, I decided to open such a tea stall in my town,” Rinku Arora said.

After returning from Pune, he shared the concept with his friend Piyush Kushwaha. Both of them started the tea stall a couple of days back.

As the photographs of the tea stall are being widely shared on social media platforms, a large number of people, especially youths are turning to the tea stall.

“We are serving tea in biscuit cups. It will help to save the environment as well as keeping the city garbage free,” Arora said.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 05:23 PM IST