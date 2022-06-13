e-Paper Get App

Shahdol: Oldest unopposed Sarpanch vows to makes village drug-free

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Ram Kishore Baiga, 75, is the oldest Sarpanch elected unopposed in Madhya Pradesh. He along with 16 panch has been elected unopposed for Aamdeeh panchayat of Jaisinghnagar block of the district.

Soon after being elected unopposed, Ram Kishore along with all Panch took oath that they would work to make the village drug and liquor free.

Notably, Ram Kishore is the oldest among villagers in his village and has huge respect from locals. He is far away from drug and liquor addiction. This is the reason that he and Panch have decided that they would encourage residents, especially youths to give up the drug, liquors and tobacco addiction.

There are 1347 voters in the village, while the total population is 2078. People from both Hindu and Muslim community live together. Soon after dates for Panchayat election were announced by the State Election Commission, the local residents held a meeting and decided that they would elect village panchayat unopposed. The senior citizens proposed the name of Ram Kishore and it was accepted by all.

“Besides working for the development of my village, I would work to bring my youngsters and others from the grip of drug addiction,” Ram Kishroe said, adding that consumption of liquor and other drugs cause physical harm.

(with inputs form Mohd Munir)

