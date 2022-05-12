Shahdol: Five cops line-attached for failing to check home delivery of liquor

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Five policemen have been line-attached for allegedly not checking the home delivery of liquor from a wine shop in Dhanpuri area of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Thursday.

District superintendent of police Awdhesh Kumar Goswami line attached (removed from field duty) the policemen on Wednesday based on a tip-off that a wine shop owner had started home delivery of liquor bottles in the area and policemen posted in Dhanpuri police station were not taking any action against it, additional SP Mukesh Vaishya said.

The action has been taken against police station in-charge Sanjay Jaiswal, sub-inspector Vinod Tiwari, assistant sub inspector Raja Bhaiya Bagri, head constable Gajendra Singh and constable Shambhu Singh Chouhan, he said.

The policemen had failed to check the home delivery of liquor, despite getting complaints on the issue, the official added.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 02:07 PM IST