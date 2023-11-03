Sexual Assault On Minor: STF Lays Hands On Absconding Accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) in Bhopal has successfully apprehended a fugitive accused in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor, which had been pending for over a year. The case was filed in 2022 when the complainant, a resident of Umraoganj in the Raisen district, reported that the accused, Ajay Sapera, had kidnapped his minor daughter.

The incident was initially registered under crime number 124/22, section 363 of the IPC at Umraoganj police station on June 14, 2022. During the investigation, additional charges under section 376, 376(3) of the IPC, and the POCSO Act were added. The accused, Ajay Sapera, had been on the run for over a year, and his apprehension was declared with a reward of Rs 3000 by the Police Director of Raisen on March 14, 2023. On November 3, 2023, acting on information received from an informant through STF Bhopal, a team was formed by Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya, the Police Director of STF Bhopal.

The STF team successfully traced and apprehended the accused, who was handed over to the Umraoganj police station for further legal proceedings.

