Seoni: Tiger found dead on highway

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger was found dead on a highway near Gopalganj, Batwani village in Seoni district late on Tuesday night, a forest official said.

According to reports, it is suspected that the tiger was hit by a speeding vehicle. On getting the information about the incident, the officials of the forest department rushed to the spot.

The officials took the carcass into their possession and sent it for an autopsy. The officials started an investigation into the matter and they were interrogating the locals to gather information about the incident and about the vehicle.

Seoni forest division’s deputy ranger Harvendra Bhagel said that in the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the tiger was hit by a speedy vehicle. But the exact cause would be known only after the post mortem.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:53 AM IST