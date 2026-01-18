 MP News: Ex-MLA RD Prajapati Targets Rambhadracharya, Anirudhacharya Over ‘Wife’ Remark
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Ex-MLA RD Prajapati Targets Rambhadracharya, Anirudhacharya Over ‘Wife’ Remark

MP News: Ex-MLA RD Prajapati Targets Rambhadracharya, Anirudhacharya Over ‘Wife’ Remark

Former Chandla MLA R D Prajapati sparked controversy by targeting seers Rambhadracharya and Anirudhacharya over allegedly objectionable remarks about women. Speaking at a SC-ST-OBC convention in Bhopal, he demanded action against such saints and supported IAS officer Santosh Verma. Tribal and backward community leaders backed Verma.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Ex-MLA RD Prajapati Targets Rambhadracharya, Anirudhacharya Over ‘Wife’ Remark |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA from Chandla in Chhattarpur district, R D Prajapati, stirred a major controversy on Sunday by making sharp and objectionable remarks against seer Rambhadracharya and Katha Vachak Anirudhacharya during a public convention in state capital.

Addressing a joint convention of SC, ST and backward classes at BHEL Dussehra Ground, Prajapati alleged that a blind saint had claimed the word “wife” means “Wonderful Instrument for Fun and Enjoyment”. Targeting Rambhadracharya indirectly, he said, “You too have been born from an enjoyable mother… that is why your eyes got damaged.”

Taking Anirudhacharya on target, Prajapati alleged that one Baba, who applies lipstick, claims girls attend religious sermons to enjoy their youthfulness. He demanded that such saints, who make objectionable statements from Vyas Peeth, should be paraded with garlands of shoes.

Prajapati demanded capital punishment for those making such remarks and sought termination of IAS officer Santosh Verma. However, he said action should first be taken against seers who make objectionable statements against women.

FPJ Shorts
Grassroot Activists Fail To Convert Citizen Support Into Victory In BMC Polls
Grassroot Activists Fail To Convert Citizen Support Into Victory In BMC Polls
Mumbai News: Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon
Mumbai News: Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban Congestion
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban Congestion
Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut
Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut

He said that statements made by Katha VachaksDheerendra Krishna Shastri and Anirudhacharya against women and girls were unacceptable in any society.

Support for IAS officer

Leaders from tribal and other backward communities attending the joint SC-ST-OBC convention openly came out in support of controversial IAS officer Santosh Verma. They warned state government against taking harsh action against him under pressure from upper-caste organisations.

‘My religion will be humanity’

Founder of Dalit PichadaSamaj, Damodar Yadav, said he was ready to shun any religion where Yadav community members are forced to cut their ponytails or Dalits are made to drink urine. In such a situation, he said, humanity would be his religion.

He also demanded installation of Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue at Gwalior High Court premises, warning that if it does not happen, he and others would go there to install it themselves. Yadav warned state government against taking action against IAS officer Santosh Verma, saying lakhs of SC and ST people would hit roads in protest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Ex-MLA RD Prajapati Targets Rambhadracharya, Anirudhacharya Over ‘Wife’ Remark
MP News: Ex-MLA RD Prajapati Targets Rambhadracharya, Anirudhacharya Over ‘Wife’ Remark
Overheard In Bhopal: Officer’s Misdeeds, Officer Rehabilitated, Names Deleted & More
Overheard In Bhopal: Officer’s Misdeeds, Officer Rehabilitated, Names Deleted & More
Indore News: Banana-Loaded Truck Overturns On Bypass, Disrupts Traffic
Indore News: Banana-Loaded Truck Overturns On Bypass, Disrupts Traffic
Bhopal News: Youth Held Hostage By Girlfriend’s Kin In Rajasthan, Rescued
Bhopal News: Youth Held Hostage By Girlfriend’s Kin In Rajasthan, Rescued
MP IAS Reshuffle: 33 Officers Transferred, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Yadav Moves To Tourism Post...
MP IAS Reshuffle: 33 Officers Transferred, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Yadav Moves To Tourism Post...