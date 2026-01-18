MP News: Ex-MLA RD Prajapati Targets Rambhadracharya, Anirudhacharya Over ‘Wife’ Remark |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA from Chandla in Chhattarpur district, R D Prajapati, stirred a major controversy on Sunday by making sharp and objectionable remarks against seer Rambhadracharya and Katha Vachak Anirudhacharya during a public convention in state capital.

Addressing a joint convention of SC, ST and backward classes at BHEL Dussehra Ground, Prajapati alleged that a blind saint had claimed the word “wife” means “Wonderful Instrument for Fun and Enjoyment”. Targeting Rambhadracharya indirectly, he said, “You too have been born from an enjoyable mother… that is why your eyes got damaged.”

Taking Anirudhacharya on target, Prajapati alleged that one Baba, who applies lipstick, claims girls attend religious sermons to enjoy their youthfulness. He demanded that such saints, who make objectionable statements from Vyas Peeth, should be paraded with garlands of shoes.

Prajapati demanded capital punishment for those making such remarks and sought termination of IAS officer Santosh Verma. However, he said action should first be taken against seers who make objectionable statements against women.

He said that statements made by Katha VachaksDheerendra Krishna Shastri and Anirudhacharya against women and girls were unacceptable in any society.

Support for IAS officer

Leaders from tribal and other backward communities attending the joint SC-ST-OBC convention openly came out in support of controversial IAS officer Santosh Verma. They warned state government against taking harsh action against him under pressure from upper-caste organisations.

‘My religion will be humanity’

Founder of Dalit PichadaSamaj, Damodar Yadav, said he was ready to shun any religion where Yadav community members are forced to cut their ponytails or Dalits are made to drink urine. In such a situation, he said, humanity would be his religion.

He also demanded installation of Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue at Gwalior High Court premises, warning that if it does not happen, he and others would go there to install it themselves. Yadav warned state government against taking action against IAS officer Santosh Verma, saying lakhs of SC and ST people would hit roads in protest.