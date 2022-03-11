Seoni: Lokayukta arrests patwari for taking bribe of Rs 15000

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police, Jabalpur caught a patwari red handed for taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 in Seoni district on Friday.

The patwari, Kausal Rajput is posted in Dhanora tehsil of the district. According to reports, the victim, Sheikh Piru Qureshi (52) had met with the patwari regarding the land distribution between him and his brother.

Rajput demanded the bribe of Rs 15000 in lieu of that land distribution. Sheikh told him why he would have to pay for government work, but the patwari did not listen to him.

After that he lodged a complaint in the Lokayukta team Jabalpur. Following the complaint, the Lokayukta led a trap and asked the victim to act according to the plan.

As soon as Sheikh gave him the money, the team rushed to the spot and arrested him red handed.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:01 PM IST