Seoni: Tiger kills man; body found in pieces

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger killed a man who went to graze his cattle in a forest, Khapa Sitapur village, a forest official said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the man, Raghunath Parte, a resident of Sitapur went to the forest on Tuesday evening to graze his cattle. Later, the cattle arrived at the house but he was missing.

The local residents started searching for the man late Tuesday evening but did not find his whereabouts. They continued the search on Wednesday morning and they found a few pieces of his body in the forest.

Following the incident, the locals informed the forest department officials about the matter. Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), S S Udde said that the departmental staff were present on the spot. They were trying to pacify the villagers. A case was registered and proceedings were being made to provide financial assistance to the relatives of the deceased.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:13 PM IST